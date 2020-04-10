Local schools make ear guards for healthcare workers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Health care professionals are doing what they can to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus. That includes wearing masks for the majority of their shifts; however, wearing masks for hours can wear on your ears. That is why these schools are pairing up to help.

Bernie Bostick is a teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School.

“Straps that hold masks on, for health professionals,” said Bostick.

Woodrow Wilson High School and Beckley Stratton Middle School teachers teamed up to make “ear guards” for health care workers. A few teachers brought 3D printers home.

“We started making them. And after we made about 50 or so, we started getting requests for them,” Bostick said.

Now, the group is sending them to different hospitals, or health care centers, around the state. They are looking for suggestions on who may need one.

“If there is anybody that needs some. I’m running the printer probably from 8 o’clock in the morning to 11 o’clock at night,” Bostick said.

They hope this will provide some support to the hard working health care workers.

“Anything that we can make, to make their job easier, I think that’s a good thing,” Bostick said.

And maybe even teach their students a little something.

“And it’s a lesson. The kids are seeing it, my kids know about it. How can you expect good behavior if you don’t model it,” Bostick explained.

To submit someone in health care who may benefit from this, you can contact one of the schools mentioned through their Facebook page.