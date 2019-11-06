Local shelter encourages adoption of senior pets

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Employees at the Greenbrier County Humane Soceity says older pets are often overlooked.

Typically, people who come to adopt want a puppy or kitten they can raise. However, employees say older dogs and cats have a lot to offer.

Vivian Fleshman is the lead kennel tech at the shelter. She said these dogs and cats should not be forgotten.

“Oh my god they are so lovable, and sweet, and cuddly. They always want to be around you. I’ve yet to meet a senior dog that I didn’t fall in love with. They’re awesome, I love senior dogs,” Fleshman said.

