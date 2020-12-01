Local ski resort gears up for upcoming season

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Rumors flew among the snow flurries Monday as some questioned the 2021 opening of Winterplace Ski Resort. Vice President Tom Wagner said everything is going according to plan.

Wagner said this is such an exciting time of year and a great time for skiing in southern West Virginia. Before visitors can hit the slopes though, the resort has to get ready. A lengthy process said Wagner, and it starts with hiring.

“So if anybody’s looking for a job now is the time to come out and apply. You can apply online, we’re doing everything online now trying to make it as touchless as possible,” said Wagner.

Per CDC guidelines, face coverings are required at all resorts, inside and out. Face coverings are required on all chairlifts and groups will ride together. Wagner said riders will not ride with someone outside of their group.

Even with the guidelines and restrictions, Wagner said he is optimistic this season will be a great one. Snow chances in the forecast motivate the Winterplace crew said Wagner. He said preparations have already begun. The snow machine is scheduled to start producing snow Tuesday.

Wagner urged visitors to make their purchases online. He said due to social distancing guidelines, less people will be allowed at the resort at one time.



Wagner said it is easy to social distance while skiing and having fun. He said he expects to see more visitors during the work week because many are working and learning remotely.