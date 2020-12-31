Local sports bar prepares for crowd for WVU bowl game

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although it is New Year’s Eve, some people hope to be celebrating for another reason.

WVU football will face off Army West Point in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Kick off is at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 and owner of Calacino’s Jeff Weeks said they are ready.

New Year’s Eve is usually a big night for them, but because of COVID-19 they will not be holding any celebrations. However, they do expect a crowd for today’s game.

“Due to COVID, we still have to do the social distancing and every other table will be reserved. But we are still hoping to get as many people here as we can for the game. Normally in year’s pasts we’ve accepted reservations but this year we have to do first come first serve,” Weeks said.

They marked off every other table to enforce social distancing. They ask any customers to wear masks before arriving at their table.