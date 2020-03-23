Local students give their point of view of COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Everyone gets excited for the occasional snow day; a day at home with no school work. But when a day off turns into weeks, it is not nearly as fun.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, students across the state are staying home, avoiding friends, and doing school work. At least teens can keep busy by face-timing or snapchatting their friends, spending time with family, or binge-watching their favorite show.

Erin Wellman is the Senior Class President and Valedictorian of Princeton Senior High School. Wellman and her classmates were shocked when they heard the news that schools were closing.

“We got the text message that Governor Justice was closing school and we all just kind of sat there and we were like is this real. Did we just have our last day of high school and not even know it?” Wellman said.

Not only is Wellman missing schoolwork and days spent with her classmates, her senior prom was cancelled.

“I bought my dress in January, so I’m really sad I’m not going to get to wear that,” Wellman explained.

Now she worries about her graduation ceremony and her valedictorian speech, which she has thought about since freshman year.

“They announced our class rank, getting excited to be sitting in those first couple rows and have a part as a graduation speaker and getting to pick our class colors, our flower and our gift. We’re all just excited and when they cancelled school it was just disappointing,” she said.

But she said it is all worth it if it means keeping the community safe and stopping the spread of the virus.

“We all decided that it’s necessary. It’s sad and it’s scary, but if we can do our part to keep each other safe and healthy then I think its necessary,” Wellman stated.

School may be out, but students are learning a whole lot by staying in.