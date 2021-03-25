Local superintendent reacts to Governor’s announcement regarding schools

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Local school superintendents react to Governor Justice’s COVID-19 briefing announcements.

In his briefing on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Governor Justice said schools will no longer follow the state color coded map. Instead, high school students will be in the classroom five days a week, unless there is an outbreak.

Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough said the news was a surprise, but they will continue to follow the health department’s guidelines.

“The new rule on our part is if we have 20 percent of any of a school quarantined, that school is going to remote because we know we have a problem, or if the health department deems it an outbreak. And we are looking at one of our schools right now, looking to see if that level rises. Whether he does or doesn’t, our health department still gives us good guidance,” Hough said.

Hough said they will continue to look at each individual school to decide what is safest; however, he said the goal is to have students in class five days a week.