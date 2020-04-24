Local technical school makes masks, shields for healthcare workers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns, and some teachers knew they couldn’t leave their hands idle for long. Staff at the Mercer County Technical Education center saw a need they had the skills to fill.

Derek Belcher is the technology integration specialist at Princeton Middle School and Barry Jones is an instructor at Mercer County Technical Education center.

“We immediately started looking for ways that we could help, with our skillset, to try and do something for the community,” Belcher said.

They started makings masks and face shields for healthcare workers using 3D printers.

“Because we can and because they need it. It’s the right thing to do. If you have the abilities, now is the time to utilize them,” Jones said.

What started out as a small project for the community, turned into hundreds of masks and shields, distributed across Southern West Virginia.

“We went from this ‘would be a really neat idea’ to ‘we could really actually make an impact’,” Belcher said.

They donated to health care facilities, firefighters and EMS, and even handed them out to bus drivers and school volunteers. 15 staff members are using 3D printers at home around the clock to help the effort.

The group struggled to find materials during this time of crisis, so they had to get a little creative.

“Everything going on, it’s really difficult to get those materials. So, we had to improvise and we came up with ways to use laminated material as the shields and velcro in place of the elastic,” Jones said.

Even with running into some challenges, the group said it’s worth it, to help those on the front line fighting the pandemic. It’s also a great way to teach a lesson, outside of the classroom.

“They’re now seeing the same equipment being used to produce something that is crucial and potentially life saving,” Jones said.