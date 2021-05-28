Local theatre group puts on ‘Motown Revue’ concert

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This weekend is the last weekend of the Rhododendron Festival and there are plenty of events in which to participate.

That includes a big concert Saturday night at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. The Motown Revue concert will be put on by local artists of HGTA Theatre Group. They will kick the night off at 5:30 p.m. with classics from popular groups from the 60’s and 70’s.

Crystal Tucker is the Director of the performance.

“We’ve all been stuck inside because of COVID. And now restrictions are down a little bit and the event is outdoors, it will give you a chance to do something fun and safe,” Tucker said.

The concert will continue through the decades with other groups. The concert is completely free to the public and there will be food vendors at the event.