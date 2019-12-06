Local woman makes Christmas special this year

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — There was truly a spirit of giving during the Toys for Tots drive in Lewisburg on Friday, December 6.

Kayla Mann was walking out of Walmart when she saw the toy boxes. She decided she needed to go back inside and get a toy to donate. Mann told 59News she never wants to see a child go without a Christmas.

“I know how it is to go without. My kids have been without, so I know how it is. I just felt like I needed to,” Mann explained.

Mann was just one of the many generous people who took the time to donate to Toys For Tots.


