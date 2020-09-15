Local woman shares her recovery story, works to help other addicts

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Destini Williams moved from Fayette County to Raleigh County when she was two. She described herself as a pretty good kid.

“I had good grades and played sports, and partied a lot in the evenings and on the weekends,” Williams explained.

Williams was quickly hooked on drugs at a young age. She was in two different detox facilities by the time she was 18. The next six years she lived the life of a heroin addict.

“In and out of jail. In and out of treatment. In and out of wrecking my families lives. I would steal from anyone who would let me in the house,” Williams said.

She even had to give up her son for her parents to raise. Williams said she eventually had enough of this lifestyle.

“I just knew I was done. I was every way dead that you can possible be, besides physically,” Williams explained.

Now she is clean, a mother of two, and works at the Fayette County Health Department. She works on the quick response team, which means she visits addicts within 72 hours of them overdosing. She offers resources for recovery if they are ready, and provides them with Narcan.

“The main goal of my job here at the health department is to keep people alive. As long as there is breath in an addict’s body, there is hope for recovery,” Williams said.

Williams said her past helps her connect with people in her job.

“Because I can identify. I can identify with somebody that’s at the end of their ropes. Sometimes they don’t believe it. Even though our stories may be different, the details of it, the feelings we experienced are the same,” Williams said.

Reminding people there is hope for recovery even in the darkest depths of their addiction.