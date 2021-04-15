Locals react to pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine caused a rare, but severe type of blood clot in a handful of women, between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Jim Justice immediately stopped the distribution of this vaccine to West Virginia.

“This recommendation was based on six total cases out of 6.8 million vaccines,” said Dr. Clay March, COVID-19 Czar for West Virginia.

People in West Virgnia seemed to agree with that decision, including Mary Jo Graham from Raleigh County.

“I don’t think they should give it to them. I think it should be stopped,” Graham said.

In his press conference on Wednesday April 14, 2021, Governor Justice addressed the issue. The state’s COVID-19 experts said this situation is very rare.

However, some locals are still weary, including Rebecca Martin. She said she will not trust the vaccine because of this.

“It had caused a lot of problems and they put a stop on it and I don’t trust it. I wouldn’t take it if it was available to me,” Martin said.

Some community members said they are worried more news like this will come out from the other vaccines.

“I don’t think they’ve had time to know the long term effects of any of the shots. So, you never know what’s going to come up with the other ones either,” Graham said.

But Governor Justice reassured West Virginia that Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still safe.

“The vaccines are all pretty safe. Particularly, we’ve seen the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine not really have any associated problems,” Marsh said.

Medical experts said there is a very small chance of experiencing this reaction. If you did get the J&J vaccine, and you experience unusual symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately.