Long-term care facility puts on Christmas light show for community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Christmas lights are a sought-out spectacle every year. In 2020, one nursing home is sticking with tradition, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff at Jackie Withrow Hospital set out their Christmas lights in front of the building.

On Dec. 4, 2020, at 6 p.m., they will have their lighting ceremony.

Chief Financial Officer, Becky Lively, invited the community to join them in this tradition.

“We’re going to offer cocoa, and cookies to the public and our residents will be able to too. We will bring them out to the light ceremony so they can see that ,and they enjoy that so much,” said Lively.

Lively said the residents look forward to this event every year. She asks that community members wear a mask and respect COVID-19 guidelines at the event.