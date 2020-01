PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There may be a breakthrough in the water problem affecting some areas of Wyoming County.

Wyoming County commission, Homeland Security, and Thrasher engineering met on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 to discuss a plan for a long term solution. The Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District decided to pump water from an old mine shaft, which is located in John Mcgraw Hollow.

The agencies are still working to find funding for the one million dollar project.