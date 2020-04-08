Loss of taste and smell could be symptoms of COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some patients of COVID-19 reported losing their sense of taste and smell.

The CDC does not report it as an official symptom of the virus, but many healthcare professionals say patients do experience it.

Deborah Vaughn, Chief Nursing Officer at Raleigh General Hospital, said it is only when it accompanies other symptoms, like shortness of breath or coughing, that it becomes concerning.

“It’s not necessarily an indicator, but I think when you reach a certain point in the progression, that happens. But, again, look at allergies. A lot of times people lose their smell with allergies so it’s the other defining factors,” Vaughn explains.

Vaughn said to always consult your primary care doctor if you experience any new symptoms.