Lt. Chris Graham named firefighter of the year for Beckley Fire Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local firefighter is honored by his co-workers.

Lieutenant Chris Graham with the Beckley Fire Department won firefighter of the year for 2020. He was nominated by his colleagues and shift commander. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce then voted, and chose Graham as last year’s winner. This is the second time Graham won this award.

“It really is an honor because with 2020, we faced so many challenges with COVID and it was nice that the guys on my shift recognized my hard work,” Graham said.

Graham also volunteers for the Beckley CERT program, which helps the community prepare for emergencies. Recently, he helped out at the COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the convention center.