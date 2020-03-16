Man charged for murdering his mother sent to psychiatric facility

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man who killed his mother and severely injured his step father was in court Monday, March 16, 2020 for the last time.

Rodney Bailey was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and malicious wounding on Easter Sunday 2019. A disposition hearing was held Monday, March 16, 2020 to argue Bailey was not fit to stand trial. He was sentenced to life plus 25 years at William R. Sharpe Psychiatric Hospital.

Kristen Keller, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, said this case was unique.

“It’s not speculative that at the time he committed these horrific acts, he did not have the capacity mentally to understand what he was doing, or to control his actions,” Keller said.

Bailey served in the military for more than 20 years and does not have a history of violence. Family members and friends said this violent attack was completely out of character.