Man charged in heroin-laced vape sicknesses

Tristan Anderson

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – Police in West Virginia say they have identified another source of suspected heroin-laced vaping solutions that sickened two high school students.

Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston on Thursday said an ongoing investigation of the overdoses led to charges against 23-year-old Tristan Clay Anderson.

Authorities said officers pulled Anderson over Wednesday night and found more than two pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers then served a search warrant at his home and found 25 more pounds of marijuana, more than 70 bottles of concentrated THC oils and more than 300 vaping cartridges.

Anderson was charged with possession with the intent to sell. A court clerk said he has not yet hired a lawyer.

Police last week said they also identified an underage high school student as a suspect.

