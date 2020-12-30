Man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A shooting victim dies and now a man is accused of murder. Roger Plumley is charged with First Degree Murder and Wanton Endangerment.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. According to court documents, Plumley and the victim, Brian Ruffin, got into a fight on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. The pair then left. However, police said later on that day, Ruffin and another person passed Plumley riding a motorcycle. Accounts from investigators said the two turned around and followed Plumley.

Police tell us they both pulled into a driveway of a home in Raleigh County and that’s when Plumley allegedly pulled the trigger. Ruffin was shot in the head and died from his injuries a few days later.

Plumley is in the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

