Manchin hears from WV teachers amid COVID-19 outbreak

(WVNS)- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) participated in a call with the West Virginia American Federation of Teachers to hear their concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

“West Virginia’s teachers are the backbone of our state. During this outbreak, our teachers are going above and beyond their call of duty to ensure our students are still learning, even if they aren’t in the classroom. Without a school to go to, 120,000 students in West Virginia could go hungry, which is why I secured the approval of West Virginia’s waiver to provide students meals during the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone is working diligently to ensure that with this wavier, no child will be hungry,” Senator Manchin said.

On Friday, March 13, 2020 after advocating for West Virginia to receive a waiver to feed students during school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Senator Manchin received confirmation that West Virginia’s application was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Ask any West Virginia teacher and they’ll tell you their students are their first priority. During the coronavirus outbreak, our teachers are now supporting our students in innovative ways to continue their education. Today Senator Manchin took time to give us an update and answer our questions on the virus outbreak. We appreciate Senator Manchin’s leadership and for fighting for our students to be fed during these uncertain times,” Fred Albert, President of the West Virginia American Federation of Teachers, said.

In the last several days, Senator Manchin has participated in calls with the West Virginia Hospital Association, the West Virginia Medical Association, the West Virginia Primary Care Association, the West Virginia Nursing Association, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and the West Virginia Directors for Senior and Community Services. In the coming days, he will continue to schedule opportunities to hear directly from West Virginians about how the ongoing pandemic is impacting their lives, businesses and communities.

Senator Manchin also launched an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak and how to protect themselves and their families. To learn more please click here.