Marquee Cinemas announces closures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Marquee Cinemas announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 all locations will close.

Beckley Location General Manager Jacob Armstrong said as of 8 p.m. on March 17, their doors will shut. He said it was a decision made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said despite the sad news, people should take advantage of social distancing.

“This gives folks time to spend with their kids and enjoy your families a little more. Make it a good situation, a silver lining,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the company is working to make sure CDC guidelines are being followed. They do not know when they will reopen their doors.