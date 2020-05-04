May 4th is International Firefighters’ Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, May 4, is a day focused on honoring men and women who serve our community.

May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day. Not only do they fight fire and conduct rescues, they also play a huge part in the community. Firefighters across southern West Virginia visit schools and businesses to teach people about fire prevention.

Mike Segars is a firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department.

“I would guess that most firefighters do what they do because they love helping people. That’s why I do it,” Segars said.

If you see a firefighter, make sure you show them your appreciation!