May 4th is International Firefighters’ Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, May 4, is a day focused on honoring men and women who serve our community.

May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day. Not only do they fight fire and conduct rescues, they also play a huge part in the community. Firefighters across southern West Virginia visit schools and businesses to teach people about fire prevention.

Mike Segars is a firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department.

“I would guess that most firefighters do what they do because they love helping people. That’s why I do it,” Segars said.

If you see a firefighter, make sure you show them your appreciation!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News