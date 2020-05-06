May 6 is National Nurses Day, start of National Nurses Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Food, cake, and balloons with a happy birthday sign: This party is for Florence Nightingale, who would have turned 200.

Nightingale is known for pioneering what nursing is today. That is why her birthday, May 6, is celebrated as National Nurses Day and the start of National Nurses Week.

Angela Rivera, BARH Community Chief Nursing Officer, and Jennifer Lopez, BARH nursing manager, were two of the people celebrating.

“It’s important to celebrate nurses. We are a community. Our primary goal in our careers is to take care of the community, take care of our family, take care of our patients. And nurses week is a way to take care of each other, and celebrate each other and all of our accomplishments,” Rivera said.

BARH held a small celebration to honor the men and women who are currently on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re crucial. We’re frontline. We’re holding the hands, we’re talking to families. We’re making sure everyone is safe, patients, the community and our families,” Rivera explained.

In a time like this, they look back at why they chose this career and what makes them the right person for the job.

“I want to make sure that people feel comfortable and safe, and cared for and that’s what nurses do,” Rivera said.

“Being caring, loving, having a warm heart, loyalty,” Lopez said.

It is a week that other people can honor and show their appreciation for nurses in their lives, but during a worldwide pandemic, nurses are just happy to take a second to celebrate and reflect.

“It’s a stressful time and this is just a way to cool off, and kind of get some sense of normalcy so people can relax, just for short time,” Lopez said.

It is a week to honor a lifetime of commitment to the community.