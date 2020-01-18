Mayor candidate hopes to bring transparency to city government

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Danielle Stewart is known for advocating for human rights in the community. But now she wants to take her work one step further by running for Beckley mayor.

“Beckley, it’s time for a change. Beckley needs leaders that don’t just see the struggles of our family, but have lived those struggles and overcame them,” Stewart said.

Stewart said she thought about this decision for quite some time.

“I want government transparency. A city government that reaches out and talks to all of the residents where they’re at. Whether that’s social media, online, however possible. So that people can know and be a part of the process,” Stewart said.

She said wants to focus on restoring the city of Beckley, starting with small business.

“I want to use city government resources to support entrepreneurs as they develop,” Stewart said.

But she does not want to take on this job alone. She is joined by her friend Kelly Elkins, who is running for City Council in Ward 4.

“Kelly Elkins. The best, most outstanding super candidate for city council in ward 4,” Stewart said.

Elkins wants to work on making the city more accessible to residents. The two hope to work as a team because they share a common goal.

“Making Beckley a place we all want to call home,” Stewart said.

