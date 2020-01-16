Mayor Rappold’s plans for re-election

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Mayor Rappold of Beckley is seeking re-election.

He announced his plan to run and filed for the position Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019. During Rappold’s term, there was a new police department built, Black Knight was transformed from a country club into an historic park, and the “Beckley hole” was filled.

Rappold wants to continue keeping Beckley financially stable and put emphasis on Beckley’s background in art.

“They’re on a mission now to fund and build a new homeless shelter and we want to be a partner in that. We want to do some other things that promote the entire area. Not just the city of Beckley, but Southern West Virginia,” Rappold said.

Primary elections take place on May 12, 2020.

