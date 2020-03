KEYSTONE, WV (WVNS) — 59 News has been keeping up with the city of Keystone as they battle ongoing water issues.

City administrators told 59 News a new pump was installed in the water system this winter. They said there have not been any issues since this pump was installed.

Administrators also said the city will be hooking up to a Public Service District sometime this year. They told 59 News the work is tentatively scheduled to begin in August.