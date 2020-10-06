Meet the Candidates forum held at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local candidates were able to talk about their platforms and answer questions the morning of Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Meet the Candidates Forum at Tamarack. Each candidate had 90 seconds to speak about their ideas and explain why they are running for office. For some candidates, a media panel asked them questions.

There were gubernatorial candidates, like Ben Salango, candidates for house of delegates candidates, and even local Raleigh County elected officials.

“We wanted to come down and make sure we were talking to the business community. We are getting out all over the state of WV, talking to many people as we can and it’s important to be down here supporting local business,” Salango said.

Kent Leonhardt is the incumbent West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture.

“Obviously, we want people to be informed. We want the voters to know what the candidates stand for and what the candidates are doing,” Leonhardt said.

This event was open to the public and followed COVID-19 guidelines. If you missed the event, you can find the video on the chamber of commerce Facebook page.