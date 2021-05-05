Members of churches gather for 24 hours for National Day of Prayer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local churches and Community members will gather Wednesday, May 5, 2021 for National day of prayer.

This event takes place in Beckley every year on the first Thursday of May. Starting at midnight Wednesday night, church leaders will gather at Word Park in Beckley and read scripture of their choice for 15 minute intervals.

Sherrie Hunter is the organizer of the local event. She said it is a great way for people of all different religions to come together to inspire one another.

“It brings our community together, our faith community together, I just think it makes our stronger as humans to connect with each other,” Hunter said.

The prayer event will last until midnight Thursday night. Hunter asks everyone to social distance and wear masks. She said people coming to pray can come at any time of the event.