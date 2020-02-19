Memorial dedicated to honor author, photographer George Bragg

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Researching cold cases, shedding light on crimes: George Bragg did not hold a law enforcement position, but was an essential part of the force.

Chief Lonnie Christian with the Beckley Police Department worked closely with him,

“He was a great partner for us. He took a lot of event photographs for different things as far as highway safety, a lot of our checkpoints, a lot of the things we’ve done in the community,” Christian said.

Bragg died in March of 2017 after complications from a heart surgery. He worked closely with Crime Stoppers of Southern West Virginia, which is why they wanted to dedicate a memorial to him.

Hazel Burroughs is the president of Crime Stoppers.

“He was very active in cold cases; researched, took pictures, talked to people,” Burroughs said.

He had a passion for photography and writing. He is most popular for his books about true crime and cold cases in the Mountain State.

Detective Sgt. Morgan Bragg works for the Beckley Police Department and is George’s son.

“He was integral in producing books about those. His passion was mainly for the victims of the families. He felt that they needed justice. He worked to try and get that information out there, in hopes it would spur new information to come along,” Bragg said.

His contributions to law enforcement and the community were integral. But, he left his deepest mark on the ones who loved him most.

“He was somebody I could talk to about anything. I think that was a lot of value to me. I do miss that, being able to discuss cases and things like that. We had a lot of the same passions,” Bragg said.

The memorial dedicated to him is placed in front of the Beckley Police Department, in the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. His life may have ended, but thanks to this memorial, his crime watch does not have to.

