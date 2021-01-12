Mercer County Commissioners continue work to clean up dilapidated structures

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners are trying to decide what to do with run-down buildings in the county.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett said they agreed on a resolution for the Dilapidated Building Ordinance. Mercer County will be collaborating with Summers County for the project. Puckett said this addition saves the county money, as well as improves both counties.

The Dilapidated Building Ordinance is meant to encourage business owners to clean up their run down buildings in the community. Puckett said a cleaner county will bring in not only more tourism, but possibly even new businesses.

“If you clean up your county and if you have increased the accountability, then basically you are more economically viable to everybody looking to not only businesses that are going to be here that want to sustain growth, but also to be a catalyst to other businesses that look here and say hey we want to relocate here because they are taking care of these businesses in the best way. We know that we’re not going have a dilapidated property next to ours, we want to invest,” said Puckett.

Puckett said commissioners are eager for the new projects coming to Mercer County and they are ready to get started.