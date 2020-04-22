Mercer County Commissioners discuss Hero Pay

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice awarded each county with $100,000 to give to people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County commissioners in Mercer County are still deciding who will receive that money. County Commissioner Bill Archer said they are still looking at how to properly distribute the money.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to work with our municipalities and the county, also through our own county sources to see who really should be receiving those funds. But the auditor is going to be watching every fund, they want us to be good watchdogs of that,” Archer said.