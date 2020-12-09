Mercer County Commissioners discuss new ordinance to clean up dilapidated buildings

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Crumbling buildings and dilapidated depots can be seen around Mercer County. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners decided to create the Dilapidated Building Ordinance.

This ordinance was created to give business owners and individuals the ability to clean up their property, which in turn would bring up property values and boost tourism. Puckett said right now there is no way of policing these rundown buildings and homes.

“If we focus on those, to hold the owners accountable. Being that we could maybe put a lein on their property or at least increase the opportunity for them to tear them down themselves, one or the other. It’s really about increasing the property value and holding the owners accountable,” said Puckett.



Puckett said the commission wants to get the ball rolling on drafting the ordinance as soon as possible.