Mercer County COVID-19 cases steadily climbing

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County COVID-19 numbers are steadily climbing every day. With the closure of the Mercer County Courthouse Tuesday, commissioners said it is time to get things under control.

Commissioner Greg Puckett said the numbers in Mercer County are rising everyday and he wants everyone to know the severity of these cases.

“I saw some statistics a few moments ago, 1 in 90 West Virginians have an active COVID case. That’s an alarming statistic that we should all be aware of because if we stay on this trajectory, we’re looking at active cases to go up in the next 7 to 10 days. Right now, I think there’s around, I’m not sure, yesterday there 560 or so cases that were active in Mercer. Well if that’s the case, our population is 57,000, that’s 1 percent, 1 percent of our population has COVID. Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner

Puckett said if you are feeling sick, showing COVID-19 like symptoms, or you have been exposed to someone positive, stay home. If you are wanting or needing to get tested, Mercer County Health Department is still doing drive up testing.

