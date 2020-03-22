Mercer County deputies can now disperse crowds of more than ten people

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Mercer County Sheriff's Cruiser Close_1518121717869.jpg.jpg

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County commissioners met for an emergency meeting on Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020.

They decided to give expanded authority to the Mercer County Sheriff‘s office because of COVID-19 concerns. They are now allowed to disperse of any crowd over 10 persons as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.  

More information will be provided as the situation unfolds. To report possible violations, please submit on the Mercer County Commission, or Mercer County Commission Facebook pages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News