Mercer County Health Department answers vaccine questions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Health officials gave an update on the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders talked about the science behind it and answered any questions from those who are concerned.

One main topic was herd immunity. Mercer County Medical Director, Dr. Steven Stefancic, said for the vaccine to properly work, people have to actually get it. Once you do get vaccinated, it benefits more than just the individual.

“Once you get to the 75, 90 percent, 95 percent, you can see we’ve pretty much taken care of the virus. This is the plan, this is the goal,” said Dr. Stefancic. “The most recent reported numbers today are not low, they are high. We’re seeing this everywhere, left and right.”

He said that is why getting the vaccine is so important.

“The vaccine is our first defense. We have hand washing, we have masks, we have social distancing. This is our tool, this is what we have to get ahead of that and prevent it from spreading.” said Dr. Stefancic.

He also addressed those who may be concerned with how quickly it was created.

“Phase 1 looks at a small group of people. If it passes that clinical aspect from a small group of individuals being vaccinated, it goes to Phase 2 which is a larger amount of people, and then into Phase 3 which is even larger, therefore they look at all that data and that helps provide an approval at the end product,” said Dr. Stefancic.

Even after receiving the first dose, guidelines do not change.

“We want to encourage people once they get the vaccine to keep wearing your masks, keep washing your hands, keep distancing. It takes two doses for these, at least the initial ones, to take effect. However we still want to do the best practices in keeping ourselves clean and proper hygiene,” said Dr. Stefancic.