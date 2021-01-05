Mercer County Health Department gives out COVID-19 vaccine

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people lined up Monday, January 4, 2020 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, and hundreds of people were turned away.

Brenda Donithan works for the Mercer County Health Department. She said while hundreds showed up, only 100 doses were available.

“It’s not a lot, but that’s what the vaccine that came to us and they only gave us 100 doses and that’s all we had to work with. So, unfortunately all those people that were turned away, it’s sad that they weren’t able to get it too,” said Donithan.

Monday’s round of vaccinations were reserved for those 80 or older. Donithan said patients started lining up at the health department at 5 a.m. that morning. Donithan said they chose to stick with the drive-thru method so patients could stay in their vehicle and limit person to person interaction.

Donithan said they expect another shipment, but they are unsure of when it will be received.