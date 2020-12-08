Mercer County Magistrate moves to new position

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After eight years as Mercer County Magistrate, the run is over for Sandra Dorsey; but she is not going far.

Dorsey took her oath of office as Senior Magistrate on Monday, December 7, 2020. Dorsey’s new role as Senior Status Magistrate begins January 1, 2021.

As Senior Magistrate, Dorsey was appointed by the West Virginia Supreme Court. This means she now presides over the whole state of West Virginia and can step in as judge if one must recuse themselves or is otherwise unavailable.

Dorsey said she saw a lot in her eight years as a magistrate, and she is thankful for every day.

“I got to see a lot of people get their lives back on track. When somebody says you’re the reason I now have a job, you’re the reason, you’re tough, but you were the reason that I now have a family. Or you saved my life because you were tough. That’s what it’s all about really,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey said she will still be active in serving the community as Senior Magistrate. She is also looking forward to more time with her mother.