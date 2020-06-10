Mercer County native wins democratic nomination for 3rd Congressional District race

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County native won the democratic nomination for the Third District Congressional Race on June 9, 2020. Lacy Watson will be running against incumbent Carol Miller in November.

Watson said he is grateful for the voters who helped him secure the nomination. He said he is going to continue reaching out and asking members of the community what they want to see done in Congress.

“Moving forward, we still need to have conversations with the members of the district. I plan on speaking to all the mayors of our district just to get a sense of what they need as far as their cities or towns, and then make that message or voice known to Congress,” Watson said.

Watson said he is excited to move West Virginia forward if elected in November.