MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The intersection of Ingleside and Country Girl Roads are still closed after heavy rains caused a mudslide on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Officials with the Division of Highways told 59 News both roads are closed indefinitely. They said the rain is making it more difficult to clean up.

The DOH said people can still get to their home. Detours are set-up for people to get around the mudslide.