Mercer County School administrators struggle to find bus operators

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County bus route was cancelled because they couldn’t get a substitute bus driver.

Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said she doesn’t believe this will be an isolated incident. Across West Virginia, school administrators struggle to find bus operators. Akers explained the pandemic forced this past spring’s certification class to cancel. It’s also a lengthy process to get the necessary license.

“People that have their CDL’s and can drive large vehicles, can find employment in other areas that pay better than what school bus operators are paid in West Virginia,” Akers said.

Mercer County Schools are actively hiring for bus operators. Administrators will hold a certification class if they get enough applicants.