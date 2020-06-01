Mercer County Sheriff’s Department looks to hire

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is hiring entry-level deputy sheriffs.

Those interested can find an application at the county clerk’s office to fill out.

Lt. Jess Ruble said they can bring the application and a medical physical exam with them to the agility test. He stressed they are searching for people who want to seriously commit to the profession.

“Career-oriented and self-motivated. Someone who’s looking for a profession,” Lt. Ruble said. “We do consider this a profession and not just a job,”

The test is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Concord University’s track and field complex.

