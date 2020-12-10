Mercer County woman falls prey to IRS scammers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Scammers are always on the lookout for their next target, and this time they got 84-year-old Lula Shaulke.

Shaulke lived in Princeton for years. She started receiving phone calls a month ago and since then, the calls have not stopped.

“Monday morning about 11 o’clock I got the phone call from these scammers and they said that they were with social security and that someone had stolen my identity. They identified themselves, they gave me their number, all of this stuff was false,” said Shaulke.

Shaulke said her son tells her to not answer calls from people she doesn’t know and to never give out personal information, but she said they got her this time. Shaulke said these scammers then told her to go to Lowe’s and buy seven Target gift cards each worth $500. Which Shaulke said she did, twice; once with Target cards and once with Lowe’s cards for the same amount.

These two purchases cost Shaulke $7,000, and that is when she started getting suspicious.

“So, then I just started with anything that I knew might have my social security number on it. And I called everybody and anybody that told me to call somebody. I mean I called until 8 o’clock at night,” said Shaulke.

She said she was able to get $4,500 back from the Lowe’s gift cards, but scammers got away with $3,500 in Target gift cards.

In a statement, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office said,

“A scammer poses as a Social Security Administration representative and tells consumers their benefits have been underpaid and need adjustment. The impostor will ask for bank routing and account numbers to finalize the transaction. Consumers who provide the information enhance their risk for identity theft.” WV Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey

Shaulke said she learned her lesson and hopes this will educate others who are being targeted.