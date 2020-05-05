Mexican restaurants tackle Cinco de Mayo during COVID-19 pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Cinco de Mayo is a busy day for many Mexican restaurants in the area.

Campestre Mexican Bar and Grill, located at 345 Greasy Ridge Road in Princeton, offers curbside pickup during the pandemic. General manager, Juan Aguirre, said they also started outdoor dining for customers. He said they are ready for a rush of customers on one of their busiest days of the year.

“We want to thank people that’s been very supportive during this time. We’ve been very successful with curbside and we want to thank everybody for coming and supporting and we know you’ll continue to come. We can’t wait to be open and ready to let you guys in and enjoy,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said people can call their main line at (304)-487-0003 to place an order.