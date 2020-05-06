Mighty Shine Car Wash re-opens, makes safety accommodations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some businesses in the state are re-opening and Mighty Shine Car Wash is one of them.

The car wash implemented safety procedures to keep everyone safe. Their employees were given masks and gloves. When you take your car through the wash, you do not have to get out of your car at all. Half of their vacuums are still closed to maintain social distancing.

Wallace Dunford is the co-owner of Mighty Shine Car Wash.

“To social distance. Maybe make people feel a little safer and it probably is a little safer,” Dunford explained.

They also use disinfectant on the outside of cars to keep customers safe.