Minimum Wage effecting ability to afford home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports in a 2019 Out of Reach article that…

“in no state, metropolitan area, or county in the U.S. can a worker earning the federal or prevailing state minimum wage afford a modest two-bedroom home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour work week.” National Low Income Housing Coalition 2019 Out of Reach

Many of us end up trying to make ends meet by working a minimum wage job. But for people like Sofia Biriouk, it’s an unsettling statistic to read about.

“i’m going to be working a minimum wage job sometime soon. If I have a family just coming out of college and I have to have that as a starter job, like how am I supposed to support a family,” Biriouk said.

That’s a question many others ask every day they pour their blood, sweat, and tears into a minimum wage earning job. However, there is hope. Megan Legursky, executive director at United way of Southern West Virginia, said resources are available if you dial their 211 resource line.

“It will be a way to provide information and resources to help enable those the ability to pay their rent,” Legursky said.

A Beckley native, Legursky said she’s spent her fair share of time working for minimum wage before taking on her roll at United Way.

“I worked as a front desk worker here in Beckley so I know how it is. But while I had great family support at the time when I was younger, I can’t even know how hard it has to be for individuals who are now raising families,” Legursky said.

CBS News released a report recently stating that there are 21 states upping minimum wage pay rates at the start of 2020, but West Virginia unfortunately did not make the list.