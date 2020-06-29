Mobile Food Pantry comes to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission announced a mobile food pantry is coming to the area on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The Mountaineer Food Bank will be handing out food from 11 am. to 1 p.m. or until they run out.

The giveaway is happening at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. The event is open to any resident of Raleigh County. During the giveaway they will be providing one food box per vehicle.

Mobile Pantries provide food to “food deserts” where food accessibilty is limited and/or scarce. Fresh, healthy food tends to have a short shelf life. To make sure food gets to our clients as quickly and fresh as possible, they are transported to selected locations and distributed by Mountaineer Food Bank. Mobile Pantries can provide a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and baked goods to people in need.

Hosted by churches, schools, and community centers, a Mobile Pantry can feed between 100 and 1,000 households.