Monroe County Commissioners discuss EMS funding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County Commissioners are discussing this year’s funding for emergency services.

Many first responders from across the county and other surrounding counties attended a meeting on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 to discuss expenses for ambulances and emergency care. They also discussed the best way to provide care.

Chief Frankie Jones with the Alderson Fire Department said the next step is a bidding process.

“They’re going to work on a bid packet is what they said in the meeting and then they’re going to have to put it out there for offices and other groups to put back in a bid,” Jones said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Gov. Justice bobwhite quail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Justice bobwhite quail"

Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control"

How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%

Thumbnail for the video titled "How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%"

Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room"

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers"