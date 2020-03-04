Monroe County Commissioners discuss EMS funding

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County Commissioners are discussing this year’s funding for emergency services.

Many first responders from across the county and other surrounding counties attended a meeting on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 to discuss expenses for ambulances and emergency care. They also discussed the best way to provide care.

Chief Frankie Jones with the Alderson Fire Department said the next step is a bidding process.

“They’re going to work on a bid packet is what they said in the meeting and then they’re going to have to put it out there for offices and other groups to put back in a bid,” Jones said.