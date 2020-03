UNION, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County Commissioners are looking to build an annex for the courthouse.

County Commission President, William Miller, said they will meet with an architect on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. to see if that is possible. He said they want to do this because of mold in the court room. The court room has been unusable for two years now and the judge cannot consistently hold court as a result.