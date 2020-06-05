Monroe County school administrators break ground on new Peterstown school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County school administrators broke ground on a new school on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The new school will serve preschool through 8th grade students in the Peterstown area. Superintendent, Joetta Basile, said it will consolidate the Peterstown Elementary and Middle school students under one roof and provide a new, modern facility to them.

“It’s just heartwarming to be able to do this for the kids,” Basile said. “It’s definitely a need and something that’s been worked on for many years. It’s just a very special day for us.”

Basile said they hope to have doors open by October 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News