Monroe County school administrators break ground on new Peterstown school

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County school administrators broke ground on a new school on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The new school will serve preschool through 8th grade students in the Peterstown area. Superintendent, Joetta Basile, said it will consolidate the Peterstown Elementary and Middle school students under one roof and provide a new, modern facility to them.

“It’s just heartwarming to be able to do this for the kids,” Basile said. “It’s definitely a need and something that’s been worked on for many years. It’s just a very special day for us.”

Basile said they hope to have doors open by October 2021.