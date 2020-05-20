More complaints about some not getting WV unemployment checks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The governor’s office says more than 200,000 claims have been processed by Workforce West Virginia, and $500 million in benefits have been paid out so far.

But one person who is still not getting checks is Joyce Kilburn. She was hired to process orders at Ticketmaster, but then the pandemic hit, and she was never allowed to go to work.

“On the website, on the PUA website, it says if you were scheduled to go to work and were unable to because of COVID, you were eligible. Q: How much have you been paid so far? “Nothing.” Q: Have they given you and explanation? “No,” said Joyce Kilburn, who has still not received any unemployment checks.

Democrats in the House of Delegates are compiling a list of those who have filed, but have not yet received money. It’s growing by 60 to 100 people per-day and there are two Facebook pages dedicated to the problem.

“These unemployment offices are just overwhelmed and our employees, the state employees at Workforce are doing a great job. But it’s just impossible for them to keep up with every single person that needs these benefits,” said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

The Governor, who has repeatedly tried to address the problem – including having National Guard personnel process claims – promised again to the bottom of it.

“I hear your frustration and I will continue to bombard these people to keep doing more, doing more and doing more, and not rest until it’s done,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Joyce Kilburn today became the second unemployed West Virginian to be profiled by us to have her case given a higher priority by the state.

Leaders at WorkForce West Virginia have been adamant since the crisis began. If you haven’t received a check, or believe you were wrongly denied unemployment, be persistent and keep contacting WorkForce West Virginia.