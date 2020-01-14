More lives than ever were saved from organ donation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In 2019, more lives than ever were saved thanks to organ donors.

The Center for Organ Recovery Education announced that 2019 was a record breaking year for organ, tissue, and cornea donations. Those donations impacted more than 80,000 people worldwide, and those donations came from 253 people.

Angela Rivera is the community chief nursing officer at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“Because it’s saving lives. We have people out there who have been on lists for years with active donors that are living and we can take the donor from them and give the patient 20 or 30 more years of their life that we couldn’t do before,” Rivera said.

Even with record breaking numbers, CORE still urges people to consider organ donation to help save more lives.

